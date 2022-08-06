Baltimore officer who stood trial for death of Freddie Gray promoted to captain

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department on Friday announced that it had promoted several officers, including one who was thrust into the spotlight in 2015 after a man died while in police custody.

Police confirmed that Alicia White, one of six officers who stood trial after 25-year-old Freddie Gray died from a fatal spinal cord injury in April 2015, had been tapped for promotion by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

She was the only female officer charged in the death of Gray alongside officers Garret Miller, Edward Nero, Brian Rice, Caesar Goodson, and William Porter.

The charges against the six officers were dropped in 2016.

White is slated to be promoted to captain of the Performance Standards Section.

Prior to her appointment, she served as lieutenant of the Inspections & Audits Unit of the Compliance Bureau.

Other officers who received promotions are:

Lieutenant Alberto Colon. Colon will be promoted to captain of the Robbery-Homicide Section. He previously served as the lieutenant in the Special Investigations Section.

Lieutenant Arnold Jenkins. Jenkins will be promoted to captain of the Eastern District. He previously served as the lieutenant in the Group Violence Unit in the Criminal Investigation Division.

Lieutenant Lekeshia Blue. Blue will be promoted to captain of the Public Integrity Bureau. She previously served as the lieutenant and Ethics Commander in the Public Integrity Bureau.

Lieutenant Daniel Popp, Popp will be promoted to captain at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in the Operations Bureau. He previously served as a Lieutenant in the Public Integrity Bureau.

Additionally, Captain Christopher Merino has been tapped to serve as captain over Special Weapons and Tactical under Special Operations and Support Services.