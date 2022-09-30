Off-duty DC police officer critically injured after struck by car in parking lot in Bowie
BALTIMORE - An off-duty Washington DC police officer was critically injured after he was struck by a car in the parking lot of a store in Bowie Friday morning.
The officer was struck by the car around 10:40 a.m. after he walked out of the store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.
The driver who is believed to have been involved has been stopped, according to Prince George's County police.
