NRP, Special Olympics Maryland team up for safety, awareness and active shooter training

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) is teaming up with Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) to teach their athletes what to do if they're ever in an active assailant or shooter situation.

For the first time ever, Special Olympics staff, coaches, and athlete leaders took part in the training, offered by NRP's Training Division with the help of the Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Wednesday afternoon at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions, the athletes sat down for an interactive training to learn how to stay safe and respond in different types of active emergency situations.

"Hopefully, they'll never have to use it. But in the event that they do, they'll be prepared," said Jim Schmutz, the CEO and president of Special Olympics Maryland.

"I learned to keep situational awareness at all times," said Brandon McLarin, a longtime athlete leader with Special Olympics Maryland.

NRP's Training Division presented the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course as part of a unified leadership opportunity for SOMD athlete leaders and staff.

"We've got them paired with non-Special Olympics athletes, all to give them an understanding of how to respond and an active shooter environment," said Schmutz.

The training emphasized the Avoid, Deny and Defend strategy, an educational technique used across the nation in how to rapidly respond to dangerous active threat situations.

The training took the athlete leaders beyond the athletic fields, teaching them what to do in any active assailant situation. Cpl. Anthony Pecoriello leads the training unit with NRP and said preparedness is key.

"If this happens, we're going to do this, we're going to meet here, we're going to know these exits," explained Cpl. Pecoriello.

"Active shooter training is really designed– as they are active in the community, they can participate— understanding how to respond in certain circumstances. And ultimately, if they're prepared, they might be able to help others as well," explained Schumtz.

During the training, athletes learned what to do if they hear gunshots, how to exit, hide and get out of harm's way.

"When the shot box went off it was kind of scary but then I focused and then I went out the window," said McLarin.

Their goal is to ensure the athletes remember to breathe, stay calm and focus if they ever face an emergency situation.

"The reality of recent circumstances obviously reinforces the nature and the reality that wherever we are, we might encounter something like this," explained Schmutz.

Officers answered questions and helped the athletes recognize every second counts in a scenario like this.

"These concepts will work in many different situations, not just in an active attack," Pecoriello explained to WJZ.

"To recognize and embrace the need for helping our athletes be prepared for an active shooter scenario speaks to looking beyond the field of play to support the holistic development of our athletes," said Schmutz.

"It made me feel good because I will be able to handle these situations if it does occur," said McLarin.