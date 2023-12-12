No timeline yet as MTA Administrator gives update on light rail suspension

BALTIMORE -- In a one-on-one interview with WJZ, MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said the light rail suspension remains up in the air, but adds a potential timeline could come soon.

It's been five days since service stopped to overhaul the light rail fleet due to what the MTA has described as systemic mechanical issues.

Meanwhile, light rail riders are getting fed up with the situation.

On Tuesday, riders are still adjusting to the switch to shuttle service.

"It throws people off," said Zelda Stewart, who tells WJZ she's taken the light rail to get to pretty much every stop along the line.

Arnold said the MTA met up with Alstom, the overhaul contractors, on Monday. But, they still haven't figured out even a potential timeline on when the suspension could end.

"I'm hopeful that later this week I'll have a better sense of the overall timing, based on materials and staffing availability," Arnold said. "I do wanna note, my team, and the Alstom team, are working around the clock to, as quickly as possible, restore service."

With the shuttles pulling 30 bus drivers off their route, Arnold said the switch has also been straining other routes.

She said her own route has been cut, but wasn't able to elaborate on the full impact.

"We don't have extra drivers, or extra buses, so in order to provide this service, we're pulling from our existing bus routes," Arnold said. "The team is working as best they can to avoid back-to-back cuts and as being as minimal as possible. But, I do want to acknowledge it has an impact across the entire system."

The light rail repairs relate to an incident in October when a light rail car caught on fire, as well as smoke incidents in the last few years.

Arnold said MTA has and will continue to prioritize overhaul and maintenance needs, noting MTA has recently applied for a federal grant to replace light rail cars.

But, Arnold stresses it needs to be a local, state and federal conversation for things to truly move forward.

"We've invested a ton in transit in this region and we need to ensure that stays up and running to serve our riders as best as possible," she said.

Arnold is asking riders to continue to be patient as the suspension goes on, but the patience is starting to run thin.

James Ellis, who relies on light rail to get to work, said he's been late to work ever since the suspension started.

"It's frustrating...it's just inconvenient," Ellis said.

Riders can track light rail shuttles in real-time on MTA's website