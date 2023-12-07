MTA to suspend all Light Rail services effective Friday
BALTIMORE -- All Light Rail services will be suspended effective Friday, the according to an announcement from the Maryland Transit Authority.
MTA is expected to provide more details including alternative transportation arrangements, inspections, and expected timelines during a media briefing at 5:30 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.