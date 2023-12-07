Watch CBS News
MTA to suspend all Light Rail services effective Friday

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- All Light Rail services will be suspended effective Friday, the according to an announcement from the Maryland Transit Authority.

MTA is expected to provide more details including alternative transportation arrangements, inspections, and expected timelines during a media briefing at 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Christian Olaniran
Christian Olaniran, a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 3:40 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

