'No pre-records, no edits': Chris Rock brings spotlight to Baltimore this weekend with Netflix live special

BALTIMORE - Comedian and actor Chris Rock is bringing the national spotlight to Baltimore this weekend.

On Saturday, Rock's "Selective Outrage" special will stream live on Netflix from Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

It's the first Netflix show to be streamed live all across the world, according to the streaming site.

"My new standup special 'Selective Outrage' will be streaming live on Netflix. No pre-records, no edits," Rock said in a promotional ad. "It's going to be global in 190 countries all at once."

Get ready. My next stand-up special Selective Outrage will be streaming LIVE on Netflix. March 4 at 10pm ET/7pm PT #chrisrocklive pic.twitter.com/KqJnEGOaMj — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) December 25, 2022

The special airs at 10 p.m.

"It made my heart flutter when I saw [the announcement]. It made me excited just as a student of the game, he's one of the best," said Matt Hurley, who owns Port Comedy Club in Fells Point. "I grew up watching Chris Rock."

Rock recently performed in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour. He will also perform at 8 p.m. on Friday in Baltimore.

Many hope the special brings a positive spotlight on the city.

"I think Baltimore is such an underrated city. Hopefully, it'll attract people to the city to see what we have to offer," said Beth Berenson.

According to Tickmaster.com, tickets for the "Selective Outrage" special are sold out.

Don’t miss what Chris Rock will say in his LIVE Netflix special. ❤️ this tweet for a reminder when Selective Outrage premieres on Netflix. #ChrisRockLive. Sat March 4. 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. pic.twitter.com/pEa2YB5cph — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2023

"Watch it live with the whole world. Check out Selective Outrage, Netflix's first live stream," Rock said.