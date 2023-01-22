Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.

Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.

You can find tickets here.

Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.

He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.