Watch CBS News
Local News

Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.

Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.

You can find tickets here.

Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.

He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 5:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.