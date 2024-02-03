No charges for former Cardin aide taped having sex in Senate hearing room

BALTIMORE - A former junior aide to Maryland Senator Ben Cardin will not face criminal charges in connection with a sex tape filmed in a Senate hearing room, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Last December, Senator Cardin's office confirmed the aide was no longer employed after a video circulated showing two people having sex in the Hart Senate office.

U.S. Capitol police say they closed their investigation into the video after they found no evidence that a crime was committed and that both persons of interest in the case were not cooperative.

The junior aide in question previously took to LinkedIn saying he loved his job, would never disrespect his workplace and would explore legal options available.