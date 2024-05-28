Nine charged for roles in July 4, 2023, fight and shooting in Harford County

BALTIMORE - Nine people have been charged for their roles in a quadruple shooting on July 4, 2023, at Harr Park Court in Edgewood.

The ages of the suspects range between 18 years old and 29 years old.

Harford County deputies executed a search and seizure warrant on on May 23 with seven arrests being made. Two others had already been arrested for unrelated charges, deputies said.

These nine have been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and participation in a criminal organization:

Jeremiah Kareen-Zion Brown, 22

Laday De John Cooper, 23

Paul Delnor Terry Talley Jr., 19

Jaierre Naheim Hoke, 22

Makhiah Nijuel Colclough, 23

Dominic D'Juan Frazier, 29

Rayvon Olique Perry, 22

John Terell Hawkins Jr, 18

Kareem Donte Carter Jr., 24

During the execution of the search warrants, four 9mm handguns were seized, as well as CDS indictive of distribution and U.S. Currency.

Deputies responded to the shooting after 4 p.m. on July 4, 2023, in the 600 block of Edgewood Road/

A 21-year-old man was found near the Royal Farms with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Three additional victims, a 21-year-old and two 17-year-olds were located at area hospitals seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Harr Park Court where a group had gathered and a fight ensued, which resulted in multiple gunshots, causing the crowd to disperse.

"The effective collaboration between the Harford County Sheriff's Office and its law enforcement and community partners are foundational for crime reduction and safe communities," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. "By leveraging evidence-based, data-driven tactics, and community engagement, investigators and patrol deputies successfully combined traditional policing methods with modern technology. The familiarity of the arrested individuals to law enforcement underscores the importance of community knowledge in solving cases. These arrests are expected to make a lasting positive impact on the community."