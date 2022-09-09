New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore.

City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random."

A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ.

"My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask him why he would shoot my brother."

Linus tells WJZ he and his brother had just left a cultural meeting with other African immigrants before the shooting. His brother was driving when he heard one gunshot, which struck his brother.

"When I heard that, I turned around to him immediately. I said, 'You hear that?'" Linus recounted.

Linus grabbed the steering wheel of the car, which lost control and crashed. The suspect's car got away.

"At this point, there's nothing. It's as if this vehicle just vanished and we know that's not the case," said Det. Donny Moses of the Baltimore City Police Department. "This happened on a main street, but for the most part in a residential neighborhood."

Linus said he and his family are afraid to leave the house while his brother's killer remains at large.

"It would help me see that my brother got justice," Linus said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore City Police detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (866) 7LOCKUP.