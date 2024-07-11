New speed cameras activated in Baltimore County School Zones Thursday

BALTIMORE -- School may be out for the summer, but Baltimore County police say the middle of July is the perfect time to activate additional speed cameras at five school zones across the county.

"Just because we are out of the regular school season doesn't necessarily mean that school activities are not taking place. They have summer school, they have other summer activities, and then you're going to have fall sports starting to practice at these locations," Detective Trae Corbin of the Baltimore County Police said.

These five locations span across Baltimore County:

Cromwell Valley Elementary

Franklin High School

Lyons Mill Elementary

Pretty Boy Elementary

Redeemer Classical Christian School

With more summer to go before students return, drivers are being given a 30-day grace period. After that, if you're caught going 12 miles an hour or more above the posted speed limit-which ranges from 25 to 30 miles per hour-you'll be fined.

"The grace period is to allow residents and commuters in the area to kind of get adjusted to yes, there is this new speed camera device in the area and you should probably slow down," Detective Corbin said.

Slowing down is the ultimate reason for these new speed cams to make areas around Baltimore County schools safer-and officials say the math is pretty simple.