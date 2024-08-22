New middle school opens in Millersville as Anne Arundel County Public Schools undergo redistricting process

BALTIMORE -- It's been a long and complicated journey as Anne Arundel County Public Schools underwent a redistricting process that will impact 21,000 students this upcoming school year. But Thursday was a day to celebrate as AACPS opened a new state-of-the-art middle school in Millersville.

The new Old Mill Middle School South will welcome 1,140 students in just a few days.

Clapping and cheering resounded as the principal greeted families and staff during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Welcome to Old Mill Middle School South, everybody!"

"Everything is just better here," Silas Hinckle, an upcoming eighth-grader said.

For Hinckle, the new school year is looking much brighter, literally.

"What stood out to me the most is it's just so bright and everything glows, and it just looks very awesome," said Hinckle.

Students, parents, staff, and community leaders explored the new Old Mill Middle School South at the ceremony Thursday morning.

"There are more places to sit...more places to walk around," Hinckle said.

Principal Linda Chandler says the $80 million+ project was at least four years in the making and students got to give their own input.

"They wanted outdoor learning spaces, we have them. When you walk these hallways, you're going to see that they're wider and safer for students," Chandler explained.

Opening the new Old Mill Middle South is a huge milestone in Anne Arundel County's strategic plan for the old mill complex which was built in the 70's and houses Old Mill High School, Old Mill Middle North, and the former Old Mill South.

Over the next five years, Old Mill Middle North will also move off that complex and feed into the new Severn Run High School.