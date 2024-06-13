Navy sailors pay respects passing through Key Bridge collapse site on U.S.S. Fort Lauderdale

Rare access to the Navy's newest and largest ship -- USS Ft. Lauderdale

BALTIMORE -- Fleet Week is a celebration of military power and service in the skies and seas, and it is also about giving the public access to vessels they may never otherwise get to see.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren traveled on the U.S.S. Fort Lauderdale as the Navy ship made its way to Locust Point and passed through the site of the Key Bridge collapse.

Poignant tribute at Key Bridge collapse site

The vessel passed through the Fort McHenry channel and the site of the Key Bridge collapse.

The channel was just cleared to expand to its full width this week—allowing easy passage—as members of the Navy stood at attention.

The support pillars that once held the Key Bridge remained visible as did the the Dali, the ship that caused the disaster, which remains docked at Seagirt and is still stacked with cargo.

A thrilling journey

The journey started just before sunrise with a ride on a Navy helicopter from Martin State Airport, flying high above the Chesapeake Bay to land on the Fort Lauderdale as it moved past the Bay Bridge.

Inside the U.S.S. Fort Lauderdale

The deck of the massive 25,000-ton Navy warship can accommodate two helicopters.

And deep below deck, a separate watercraft that rides on air is docked inside. It's easily maneuverable to transport vehicles and people in hotspots around the globe.

"From ship to shore, Marines to the beach, for whatever their mission may be," said LCAC Craft Master Aaron Walker.

The next stop was one of those vehicles, and the Marine in charge of communication.

"The last thing I want is for them to push out in any training environment or any mission and just not be able to talk to each other without being in the safety of the vehicle," said Sgt. Esteban Ramirez.

WJZ also received a tour of the well-equipped medical area, where they can even handle surgeries.

"If you look at our medical clinic, it really takes you straight from the front line all the way through to surgery," said Lt Aalieyah Billings

The U.S.S. Fort Lauderdale is a relatively new ship, commissioned less than two years ago at a cost of more than $1.7 billion.

A Maryland Homecoming

As the U.S.S. Fort Lauderdale headed closer to Baltimore, many onboard were happy to be back for Fleet Week.

Erlin Ramirez, from Gaithersburg, joined the Navy when he turned 18.

"I enlisted straight out of high school. It's been an amazing experience so far," he said. "I'm really excited to go back home being able to see my family again."

Alfred Kamara is an information system technician from Prince George's County.

"I'm definitely excited to be home. I can't remember the last time I came back home and especially to come back with my new family—my Navy family—is something I'm very proud of," Kamara told Hellgren. "Three years ago, if you would have told me I'd be on a ship, I would have laughed in your face."

As the ship got closer, service members saluted while passing Fort McHenry before pulling into port.

For some, it is a Maryland homecoming—and they are proud of their service and proud to be in Baltimore for Fleet Week.

You can get information on all the events here.