Join the movement this National Diabetes Month

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

On World Diabetes Day, November 14, people around the globe come together to raise awareness and support those affected by diabetes. It's a meaningful moment within National Diabetes Month, a time dedicated to educating, empowering and inspiring healthier habits that can prevent and manage diabetes. This year's theme, Take Charge of Tomorrow: Preventing Diabetes Health Problems, is all about the small steps we can take today to improve our health for tomorrow. At LifeBridge Health, we're here to help you along the way with resources like virtual diabetes management and year-round specialized care, making it easier to stay proactive and empowered on your journey.

Understanding Diabetes

Diabetes impacts millions, altering the body's ability to manage blood sugar effectively. Here's a quick look at the main types:

Type 1 Diabetes: An autoimmune condition, often diagnosed in children and young adults, where the immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

An autoimmune condition, often diagnosed in children and young adults, where the immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Type 2 Diabetes: The most common type, usually developing in adults, occurs when the body resists insulin or doesn't produce enough of it.

The most common type, usually developing in adults, occurs when the body resists insulin or doesn't produce enough of it. Gestational Diabetes: A temporary condition that can occur during pregnancy, increasing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Living with diabetes requires careful management, but even small lifestyle changes—like increasing physical activity—can make a meaningful difference in your health.

Ready to Join the Movement?

This November, we invite you to embrace physical activity as a way to improve health and spread diabetes awareness in your community. Movement, such as walking, is a simple, effective method to manage or reduce your risk of diabetes. Start with small, achievable changes, like taking the stairs, enjoying a short walk after meals or setting a daily step goal.

Did you know? The average nurse walks around 9,003 steps per shift. Challenge yourself to match that!

LifeBridge Health's Diabetes Resources

LifeBridge Health offers a range of resources to support your diabetes management and overall health. Here's how you can join the movement toward better well-being:

Virtual Diabetes Management

Connect with a diabetes nurse practitioner from home for personalized guidance, helping you set and reach health goals tailored to your needs.

Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs

Knowledge is power when it comes to managing diabetes. Our accredited programs cover essential topics like blood sugar monitoring and meal planning, and they're available in both group classes and one-on-one sessions.

Nutrition Counseling and Meal Planning

Diet is central to diabetes care. Our registered dietitians offer personalized guidance to help you plan meals that stabilize blood sugar so you can eat with confidence.

Endocrinology Specialists

Our endocrinology team provides expert support and personalized care plans to help you manage diabetes over the long term.

Diabetes Support Group at Carroll Hospital

No one should face diabetes alone. Our monthly support group offers a welcoming space to connect, share experiences and find encouragement.

Wound Care Services

For people with diabetes, proactive wound care is crucial to prevent complications. Our Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine provides specialized treatment for chronic, non-healing wounds.

Preconception Counseling for Women with Diabetes

Planning for pregnancy? Our program offers guidance to help women manage blood sugar levels and make lifestyle adjustments for a safe, healthy pregnancy.

Maternal Fetal Program at Sinai

This program supports pregnant women with diabetes, providing care tailored to manage the unique health needs of both mother and baby.

Take the First Step Toward a Healthier Future

National Diabetes Month is an opportunity to raise awareness and inspire positive change. By joining the movement—whether through increased activity or connecting with resources—you're taking steps toward better health. Remember, every move, meal and mindful moment counts.

For more information, visit our Diabetes & Nutrition Centers or explore our Wellness Marketplace for doctor-recommended products that support healthy living, nutrition and diabetes management.