Five people hospitalized after shooting in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were injured by gunfire at the intersection of Eutaw and Saratoga Street on Friday, according to authorities.

BPD is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims near the intersection of Eutaw & Saratoga Streets. Media staging area will be located in the 300 block of Saratoga Street. pic.twitter.com/zh4YFeSiXD — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 26, 2023

The intersection is located near the newly renovated Lexington Market.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. when officers were at a nearby stoplight changing shifts.

The officers heard gunfire and saw people running in the 200 block of North Eutaw Street, according to authorities.

They soon learned that there had been a shooting and at least four people were injured, police said. They later learned that a fifth person had gone to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument.

Someone pulled out a gun during the argument and allegedly began shooting at another man whom police believe to be the only intended target. Despite this, five men—ages 55, 58, 41, 63, and 38—were injured as a result of the gunfire.

All the gunshot victims were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Baltimore Police Department.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.