4 injured in Northeast Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday night, police said. 

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 3300 block of Ramona Avenue, which is where they found a 22-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

A few blocks away on Shannon Drive, police found a 28-year-old man who had been shot, too. 

All of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

No arrests were announced in the shooting. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 5:15 AM

