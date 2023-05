BALTIMORE — Multiple people were injured Friday after a shooting at the intersection of Eutaw and Saratoga Street, Baltimore Police said.

The intersection is located near the newly renovated Lexington Market.

BPD is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims near the intersection of Eutaw & Saratoga Streets. Media staging area will be located in the 300 block of Saratoga Street. pic.twitter.com/zh4YFeSiXD — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 26, 2023

This story is still developing and will be updated.