BALTIMORE -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a military convoy on I-95 South is causing heavy backups this afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance after the crash on I-695 South.

#TrafficAlert Multi-vehicle crash reported on NB I-95 near I-195. One person has been transported by ambulance to the hospital. @MDSP on scene. Some lanes are closed; expect delays. For traffic updates, visit: https://t.co/2HAbXLCmsi — MD State Police (@MDSP) October 28, 2024

Police advise drivers to expect delays as some lanes on I-95 have been closed.

Stay with WJZ CBS Baltimore for updates.