Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crash in Edgemere leaves several injured, fire officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Car crash in Edgemere leaves several injured, fire officials say
Car crash in Edgemere leaves several injured, fire officials say 00:22

BALTIMORE - Several people were injured in a car crash Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.

Crews responded to the crash on North Point Road and Avenue C in Edgemere where at least seven people were injured, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The status of the injuries are unknown.

WJZ is working to learn more about this accident.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 11:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.