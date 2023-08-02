Car crash in Edgemere leaves several injured, fire officials say

BALTIMORE - Several people were injured in a car crash Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.

Crews responded to the crash on North Point Road and Avenue C in Edgemere where at least seven people were injured, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

**Update** North Point Rd & Ave C. Total of 7 patients transported to hospital; Four Priority 3 and three Priority 2 patients. DT2238 *TA pic.twitter.com/d2jZ5vhcPC — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 2, 2023

The status of the injuries are unknown.

WJZ is working to learn more about this accident.