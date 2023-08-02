Car crash in Edgemere leaves several injured, fire officials say
BALTIMORE - Several people were injured in a car crash Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.
Crews responded to the crash on North Point Road and Avenue C in Edgemere where at least seven people were injured, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
The status of the injuries are unknown.
WJZ is working to learn more about this accident.
