Muggy & unsettled before a big improvement Friday

Scattered showers dissipate by mid-morning with a few isolated storms possible by late afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Your Wednesday is starting gray, muggy and damp. Not necessarily three adjectives that make you excited for the day! But hang in there, some fabulous weather is not too far off.

Scattered showers will dissipate by mid morning with a few very isolated storms possible by late this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s today and Thursday but plan for it to feel about 5° warmer.

Tomorrow has a greater risk for showers and storms. A stronger cold front will cross the area in the evening and night. This will be a game-changer with our weather for Friday into the weekend. Expect a push of low humidity and dry weather to arrive Friday and continue through the entire weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 80s. Highs over the weekend will top out in the lower 90s.

Heat and humidity will continue to build early next week. Isolated storms will be possible late Monday, especially well west of Baltimore.

Scattered storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.