MTA says light rail car at center of shutdown had been rehabbed before electrical fire

BALTIMORE - The rail car that experienced an electrical fire recently, triggering the suspension of Baltimore's entire light rail line last week, had received a scheduled rehabilitation prior to the incident, Maryland's top transit official said Tuesday.

Holly Arnold, the administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the rail car flagged for safety reasons was among 49 that had gotten a so-called "midlife overhaul."

This story by Brenda Wintrode and Daniel Zawodny continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: MTA says light rail car at center of shutdown had been rehabbed before electrical fire