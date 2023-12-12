Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA says light rail car at center of shutdown had been rehabbed before electrical fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

MTA says light rail car at center of shutdown had been rehabbed before electrical fire
MTA says light rail car at center of shutdown had been rehabbed before electrical fire 00:44

BALTIMORE - The rail car that experienced an electrical fire recently, triggering the suspension of Baltimore's entire light rail line last week, had received a scheduled rehabilitation prior to the incident, Maryland's top transit official said Tuesday.

Holly Arnold, the administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the rail car flagged for safety reasons was among 49 that had gotten a so-called "midlife overhaul."

Light Rail Fire blurred by MDOT MTA Maryland on YouTube

This story by Brenda Wintrode and Daniel Zawodny continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: MTA says light rail car at center of shutdown had been rehabbed before electrical fire

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 10:57 PM EST

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.