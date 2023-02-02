MTA offering free rides to honor Rosa Parks birthday, Transit Equality Day

BALTIMORE — On Saturday, February 4, the Maryland Department of Transportation's Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) will offer free rides on all routes in honor of Transit Equality Day, and the birthday of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks.

Residents will be able to take advantage of free Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train, and Mobility rides throughout the day in honor of Transit Equity Day.

"We are proud to celebrate the courage of Rosa Parks and to demonstrate our commitment to equity in public transportation as a core value of MDOT MTA every day of the year," the MTA said. "The freedom for all of us to get around easily and efficiently is fundamental to our personal wellbeing and our success as a region."

For Transit Equity Day, riders are invited to explore as many of MDOT MTA's systems and routes as they desire, at no charge.

If you're trying transit for the first time, use the website mta.maryland.gov or Transit app to plan your trip.