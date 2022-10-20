Watch CBS News
Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.

Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:52 AM



