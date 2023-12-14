MTA launches new webpage on light rail suspension, shuttle service updates

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Transit Administration launched a new webpage to keep you updated on the repairs and progress made on the light rail system.

The light rail has been suspended for nearly a week because of mechanical issues.

You can check out the progress here, which also includes the status of shuttle services and answers questions you may have about the suspension.

Limited service will be restored once eight rail cars are available. There is no timeline just yet on when that will be.

The @mtamaryland team is taking advantage of the railcar outage to complete necessary track work," MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said on social media. "We've advanced several projects to avoid future disruptions."

The MTA made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 7, that all light rail services will be suspended indefinitely after they discovered high voltage conduits were punctured which caused a fire in October that injured a rider.

The MTA says they also found damage to machinery that connects the cars which caused six smoke events.