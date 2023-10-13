MTA investigates I-95 ramp robbery in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority is investigating a report of a robbery that happened on one of the ramps along I-95 on Thursday afternoon.

The victim described coming to a halt after seeing a dark gray Hyundai sedan stopped on the Dundalk Avenue-Exit 58 ramp. The sedan was reportedly straddling the line between the roadway and the shoulder, MDTA stated.

A man near the Hyundai allegedly approached the victim's window and demanded money, the victim told investigators.

Officers said the man reportedly grabbed the victim's arm and took jewelry before getting into the sedan. Afterward, the vehicle reversed and fled up the ramp in the direction of northbound I-95.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, MDTA police contact their office at 410-537-1209.