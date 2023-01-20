MTA Communications Issue Causes MARC Train Delays

BALTIMORE — Right now the MTA is experiencing a major communications system failure that has led to massive cancellations and delays.

The agency is urging everyone to follow their twitter account for constant updates.

MARC Brunswick 872 - Cancelled -- MARC Brunswick Line Train 872 (dpt Martinsburg 5:00a) has been cancelled this morning due to system communication issues. We apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 20, 2023

As of 6:00 a.m. the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick lines were impacted.

There is no estimated time on when the system will be back up.

The MTA said that the technical issues began after system maintenance was conducted overnight, and that they're working to restore service as quickly as possible.

MARC Train is working with Amtrak to accommodate passengers traveling between Penn Station, BWI, New Carrollton, or Washington.

Alternate travel options for riders include Commuter Bus, which will accept MARC train tickets, (www.mta.maryland.gov) or WMATA Metro at www.wmata.com