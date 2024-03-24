MTA bus riders may have to alter route plans due to $3.3 billion transportation deficit

BALTIMORE -- Those who rely on commuter MTA buses to get around may need to prepare for their route to change.

The Maryland Transit Administration plans to eliminate and reduce some routes due to a lack of state transportation funding and a lower amount of riders.

MTA is looking to discontinue eight commuter bus routes and reduce service to about 26 others starting on July 1.

These routes take riders to job centers in the metro Baltimore and Washington DC region.

The MTA says the service reduction is due to an unprecedented $3.3 billion deficit in state transportation funding that was announced by the Maryland Department of Transportation earlier this year.

The agency also says ridership has been down since the pandemic. Before the pandemic, about 12,000 passengers used the buses daily. But, post-pandemic, there are about 5,100 daily riders.

Bus riders told WJZ they are concerned that they will have issues getting to their destinations.

"If we didn't need the bus services, they wouldn't be here, so you know, unfortunately it's not quite the greatest news but obviously something we have to deal with," said Holly, a Baltimore resident.

MTA will be holding public hearings about the proposed reductions. The next one will be on Tuesday at Michael E. Busch Library in Annapolis.