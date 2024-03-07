Lawmakers consider delivery fees, higher tolls to offset $3 billion transportation budget shortfall

BALTIMORE - We all know how convenient it is to get food delivered to our homes.

But, pretty soon, it could cost you even more.

Maryland lawmakers are looking at ways to solve a roughly $3.3 billion transportation budget deficit, and it's going to come out of your pocket.

Maryland Delegate Marc A. Korman proposed adding .50 cents to the bill when you get deliveries to your house, whether that's food or furniture.

Some drivers told WJZ that when it comes to fixing our roads, they will do just about anything.

As the Maryland General Assembly enters into the final month of its annual 90-day session, lawmakers are pushing for a new plan, to tackle the more than $3 billion shortfall in funding for the state's six-year transportation plan

The proposed plans are coming into focus, including an option of increasing Maryland tolls for the first time in more than a decade.

Another option, backed by Korman, would add fees for delivered goods, as well as rideshare programs, including Uber and Lyft.

"All of these vans and trucks have a pretty high impact on the roads," Korman said.

Korman's House Bill, called the Transportation Funding Act, would implement a 50-cent retail delivery fee on transactions for goods that are subject to the sales tax and delivered in the state, which include purchases from Amazon or Walmart.

It would also add a 50-cent fee on passenger trips through transportation services.

"There's nothing we can do to solve this problem that won't have some impact on Marylanders but a 50-cent increase on packages and 50 on TNC rides is relatively minimal and can have a lot of bang on the buck for the roads, bridges and tunnels Marylanders say they want," Korman said.

Despite some opposition, some drivers say they're OK with the charge if it means better transportation and safer roads.

"If we want to have good roads, and things like that, we need infrastructure," said Baltimore resident Monica Hetrick. "So you can't get things for free, so we need to invest in our economy."

According to this proposal, in the first year, the fees could bring in more than $180 million to the state which could be used by the Department of Transportation to finance projects, including the Red Line or bridge projects.