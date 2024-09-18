Motorcycle safety course "invaluable" amid alarming rise in Maryland crashes, instructors say

BALTIMORE -- A free class on motorcycle safety is being conducted amid an alarming rise in motorcycle wrecks in Maryland.

Bob's Motorcycles in Jessup hosted Wednesday's MOTORS class, which stands for Motor Officers Teaching Other Riders Safety, put on by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

As the name suggests, officers from numerous agencies come together to teach motorcyclists proper techniques to ensure safety on the road.

"This class is invaluable, it's not something you don't want to have," said Maryland State Police 1st Sgt. Brett Canfield, one of the MOTORS class instructors. "Whether it's this class or any other rider's education, you should take it."

The class also provides information on taking extra precautions on the road.

"Take that extra time, it's not worth it. Obviously, a life's not worth it," Motor Vehicle Administration Administrator Chrissy Nizer said. "Make that extra look. Look out for each other and everyone can get home safely."

Wednesday's MOTORS class was the last of the year. Canfield said they run from the spring to September.

Increase in motorcycle deaths

There have been 70 motorcycle deaths this year, and 82 in 2023, according to Motor Vehicle Administration Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

Nizer said most of these crashes happened during the weekends.

While some are still under investigation, common factors have surfaced.

"Speed is a huge factor in a lot of crashes that we see," Nizer said. "On a day like [Wednesday], where it's a little rainy, you might see that slick spot out there. Obviously, in a car that can be dangerous, but certainly in a motorcycle [as well]. Your wheel hits that puddle and you really could lose control and swerve."