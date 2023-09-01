"Suspicious" disappearance of trucker in Maryland under investigation

BALTIMORE -- The disappearance of a trucker last seen in Maryland in June is under investigation as a suspicious incident, Maryland State Police said Friday.

Jason Pearson, 42, was dropped off to his assigned Freightliner in Scranton, Pennsylvania by his wife on June 12, police said. From there Pearson traveled to multiple places in Pennsylvania and Maryland over the next 58 hours.

Police said on June 13 at 11:30 a.m., Pearson arrived at Smithfield food distribution center in North East, Maryland. He was allegedly last seen waiting for an additional pickup around 11:56 a.m. by employees at the center.

The next day around noon, Pearson's Freightliner was found abandoned on the roadway within eyesight of the distribution center in North East. His belongings, including his cell phone, were in the truck, police said.

Maryland State Police

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Trooper First Class Waldys Batista at Waldys.Batista@Maryland.Gov or call 410-996-7815.