Missing 3-year-old child found dead in body of water near Cecil County home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A missing Cecil County 3-year-old was found dead in a body of water Monday afternoon, officials with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.

Mykell Richardson was located just before 3 p.m. not far from his home in Elkton.  

Richardson went missing Sunday in Elkton, according to local law enforcement. 

The child had been last seen between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the area of Quail Court in the Elk Landing community, Elkton Police said. 

screenshot-2023-05-15-112941.png
Mykell Richardson   Elkton Police 
