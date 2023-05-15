Missing 3-year-old child found dead in body of water near Cecil County home

BALTIMORE -- A missing Cecil County 3-year-old was found dead in a body of water Monday afternoon, officials with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.

Mykell Richardson was located just before 3 p.m. not far from his home in Elkton.

Richardson went missing Sunday in Elkton, according to local law enforcement.

The child had been last seen between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the area of Quail Court in the Elk Landing community, Elkton Police said.

Mykell Richardson Elkton Police