Minor shot at Baltimore bus stop, hospitalized in critical condition

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Monday morning at a bus stop in Northwest Baltimore, Maryland Transit Police said. 

The shooting allegedly happened around 8:45 a.m., when "a male youth was shot by another male in the Rogers Avenue bus loop," police said. It was not immediately clear if an arrest was made. 

Rogers Avenue Metro Station is a bus loop in the Woodmere neighborhood. Schools nearby include Grove Park Elementary School and Park Heights Elementary School. The victim's age was not immediately known. 

No further injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing, police said. 

