Minor shootings, murder victims surge In Baltimore as Council questions police strategy

Baltimore Crime: More teens have died from gun violence this year

BALTIMORE - This year has been a violent one in Baltimore.

At least 665 people have been shot and survived, and there have been 318 homicides as of Thursday afternoon, which is one more than at this point in 2021.

Some new crime numbers released at Baltimore City Council hearing. There have been 634 carjackings, up 19.8% over last year. Commercial robberies up 117%

Baltimore City Council members questioned top public safety officials about their plans for reducing violence and whether their Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a more holistic approach to tackling crime, has pushed violence from the Western District where it is being piloted to other parts of the city.

"The past two weeks have been especially tough, certainly in my district following the murder of a young woman, a 19-year-old who was pregnant, Jaymyra Burrell. And there have been a number of other issues that I've seen throughout the city," said the council's Public Safety Committee chair Mark Conway.

December 4th at 3:02am Ms. Jaymyra Burrell was shot & killed in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue.

Clearance rates for major crimes remain below national averages with fewer than one in four homicides solved this year.

Only about 2 in 10 non-fatal shootings have been solved.

Homicide clearance rate 36.8% in Baltimore City so far this year. Non-fatal shootings 22.8%; 18.7% robberies. All down over last year.

WJZ investigated unsolved homicides earlier this year in our series "Crime Without Punishment" in partnership with CBS News.

Crime Without Punishment: In Baltimore, 6 In 10 Homicides Unsolved; A Mother Shares Her Pain After Losing Her Only Son

There has also been a spike in violence among those under the age of 18.

Fifteen minors have been killed, a 115 percent increase over last year, according to a BPD presentation to the council.

Also, 56 minors have been shot and survived. That is a 65 percent increase.

The police force is shrinking, but BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison told council members that gun arrests were up.

Commissioner Harrison says BPD "got more guns off the street than when we had 600 more officers back in 2014" but doesn't know why that's not translating into more violent crime reductions.

"The men and women of the Baltimore Police Department got more guns off the street this year than when we had 600 more officers in 2014," Commissioner Harrison said. "…We took an exponentially higher number of guns off the street and made more arrests for those guns than we did when we actually had 600 more cops to do the same work. I could not be more proud of that effort. Why is it not translating into some other reduction? Well, that's a long conversation to have on another day."

Here are the commissioner's comments on gun arrests—and how they're up despite a shortage of officers.

Council members questioned Harrison about a new labor-intensive, holistic violence reduction strategy that has sharply reduced shootings in West Baltimore—and whether it is leading to more violence elsewhere.

Commissioner Harrison rejects some council members' concerns that the new Group Violence Reduction Strategy focusing on the Western District has displaced crime to other parts of Baltimore. The police union recently expressed similar concerns

"There aren't any instances that you know of where someone is saying, 'Oh my god, there's so many people in the Western District, they're all over us, they aren't letting us do our thing so we're going to move up to someplace where they're not doing it?'" asked council member Odette Ramos.

"I would say the likelihood of individuals saying let's just take our activity and we will move from Western to Northeastern, that doesn't happen," Harrison said.

Homicides have more than doubled in Northeast Baltimore during that same period.

Homicides and shootings are down significantly over last year in Baltimore's Western District. But homicides have almost doubled in NE Baltimore; up in Eastern, NW, Southern.

So far in 2022, 634 people have been carjacked in Baltimore City—up 20 percent. That includes Uber and Lyft drivers and their customers being targeted.

Police said juvenile, repeat offenders are often the suspects.

"I don't think there's a satisfactory response until folks are safe," council member Kristerfer Burnett told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Burnett raised the issue with police at the meeting calling the incidents "frankly, very disturbing."

Council asks about Uber, Lyft carjackings—what are police doing?

Council asks about Uber, Lyft carjackings—what are police doing?

Deputy commissioner notes the 9 arrests of juveniles he mentioned to us yesterday. Notes FBI assistance in cases and that suspects are repeat, violent offenders