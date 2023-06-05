Watch CBS News
Minor injured in shooting in Parkville prompting lockout at nearby school

BALTIMORE - A minor was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Baltimore County, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Dalton Road and Hillsway Avenue in Parkville.

The minor was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting.

Baltimore County police said Halstead Academy in Parkville had been placed on lockout status following the shooting.

Police have not released any other information.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 6:16 PM

