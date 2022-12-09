Middle school art teacher in Essex arrested on child pornography charges

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County Public School employee was arrested on child pornography charges.

Police have charged 49-year-old Craig Clontz with five counts of child pornography.

Officers said that Clontz is an employee of the Baltimore County Public Schools.

According to a letter sent to parents, Clontz is an art teacher at Stemmers Run Middle School in Essex. Before that, he was an art teacher at Catonsville Middle School.

He has been employed by Baltimore County Public Schools since 2021.

Clontz has been placed on administrative leave.

"These charges are deeply troubling and are a violation of our school's core values and the values of our school system," Stemmers Run Middle School Principal Bryan Thanner said in a letter to parents. "We understand that students may have questions and concerns about this arrest and may need to speak with someone to process their feelings in a safe space."

Officers, at this time, said they don't believe any of the images recovered were of Baltimore County Public School students.

School officials say counseling staff will be available for students on Friday and throughout next week.

"Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is a top priority," Thanner said. "If you or your child have any information that may be helpful to the investigation, I ask that you call the Baltimore County Police Department."

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.