Michael Myers, friends spook Marylanders with "Jeep of Horrors"

BALTIMORE -- Michael Myers, that's his actual name, lurks on the street of Baltimore bringing a few of his scary friends along for the ride around Halloween.

Myers, dressed as the character from the Halloween slasher film series, has been startling drivers in Baltimore for the past five years. But, it's all for fun and reaction.

His "Jeep of Horrors" started in 2019 when his love for Halloween horror films served as the perfect theme for his Jeep at the car show.

After gaining widespread attention, Myers took his show on the road.

"Growing up watching a lot of horror movies, something about Michael Myers, I really enjoyed watching those movies since I was little and that was kind of the movie I would always see," Myers said. "If it was on TV around Halloween, that's the one I had to watch."

"Jeep of Horrors"

You may have seen Myers driving around Maryland with your favorite horror movie characters.

His videos on social media have captured global attention with hundreds of thousands of views from audiences around the world.

"We have Leatherface with Pennywise and the balloon," Myers said. "We have Jason and Freddy and Ghostface taking a selfie together."

Myers says when he pulls up to the red light, he starts by playing the Halloween theme song. He honks the horn so the driver in the car next to him looks over and sees Michael Myers looking back.

Myers' Jeep has a custom sound system, lights and horror-themed details.

He says oftentimes, he's collecting the screams and smiles on camera.

"After the initial shock, they would start laughing and say how much they love the Michael Myers Jeep," Myers said. "They love seeing Michael and the other characters. I love people's reactions to it, the laughter, the initial shock."