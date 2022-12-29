MDOT offers $20 Lyft credit over New Year's weekend

BALTIMORE- The Maryland Department of Transportation is offering a $20 Lyft rideshare credit for Marylanders through New Year's weekend.

MDOT announced that all Marylanders are eligible for the credit on Dec. 29 through Jan. 2 from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To redeem the credit, Marylanders need to open the app, choose "payment" from the menu and scroll to the "Add Lyft Pass" section. Then, use the code NYEMAKEPLAN2023,

Officials said that between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26 of this year, 972 people in Maryland were arrested for driving under the influence.