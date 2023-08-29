16-year-old girl stabbed to death by another teen during McDonald's sauce dispute

A 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed another teenage girl to death in Washington, D.C., early Sunday, police said. The stabbing happened during an argument over McDonald's sauces, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported.

Naima Liggon, 16, was brought to a local hospital where she died of her wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police, the teens — both from Waldorf, Maryland — had ordered food at a D.C. McDonald's and then got in a car together, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported. The two then got into an argument over the sauces they had been given, which led to the stabbing, WUSA reported.

Officers took the other girl into custody on charges of second degree murder while armed, officials said. She had a knife when she was arrested, police said.

Liggon attended Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, WUSA reported. Monday was the first day of the new school year.

"This is a heartbreaking and tragic time for our school community. This is not the news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year," principal Shanif Pearl said in a message to parents, staff and students Sunday, according to WUSA.

"The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community," Liggon's family said in the statement provided to WUSA. "Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids."