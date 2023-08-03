Expunged criminal charges won't disqualify pick for Baltimore fire chief, mayor says

BALTIMORE - The mayor's pick to become Baltimore City's next fire chief recently had criminal charges expunged from his record.

James Wallace had explosives charges erased from his record in 2021, while he had been serving as Baltimore's Director of Emergency Management, as first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

He was recently nominated by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to be the next fire chief.

The Baltimore Sun reported that its 1992 article detailed Wallace was charged with possession of 50 pipe bombs, devices the mayor described Thursday as "fireworks."

In a statement through the mayor's office, Wallace admitted to a mistake when he was young and said he was "appropriately reprimanded."

He went on to say he was thankful his situation was considered worthy of a full expungement.

"Back in my youth, I made a mistake for which I was appropriately reprimanded. I also made a vow to protect my family," Wallace said in a statement. "Thankfully we were able to move forward together, and I am thankful that my situation was considered worthy of a full expungement. I thank my family for all the love and support they have provided throughout my 30 years of service to Baltimore City, and I am determined to continue my service so long as I am asked to work on behalf of Baltimore's residents."

Mayor Scott said this incident will not disqualify Wallace from becoming Baltimore's fire chief.

The mayor pointed to Wallace's more than 30 years of service to the city which includes time as a Baltimore City firefighter and paramedic.

"Leading us through storms, explosions, a horrific incident where we lost three firefighters," Mayor Scott said. "We look forward to seeing his confirmation as the fire chief, as well."

The Baltimore City Fire Department has been without a permanent chief since December.

Niles Ford resigned from the position following the release of the Stricker Street report, which detailed multiple problems with the department's response the day three firefighters were killed battling a vacant house fire.

The mayor used Wallace to highlight the city's 'Ban the Box' policy, preventing employers from asking about criminal records on job applications.

"We shouldn't even be talking about this because they're expunged records," Mayor Scott said. "We all deserve the opportunity to continue to grow and demonstrate our true character."

The city's firefighter union is standing behind Wallace.

Its president told WJZ that Wallace "has shown he's willing to work with (them) to take on the complex issues (they) face as a department and move (them) forward."

Wallace still needs to be officially confirmed by the City Council.

Should that happen, he'd need to become a city resident, per the city charter.