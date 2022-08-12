Watch CBS News
Politics

Mayor Scott signs bill targeting calls for false burglar alarms

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott signs bill targeting calls for false burglar alarms
Mayor Scott signs bill targeting calls for false burglar alarms 00:44

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday signed a bill into law aimed at false burglar alarms. 

The bill reduces the number of false alarms, from 15 to five, that police are required to respond to before the property is placed on the city's false alarm registry. 

Scott said the law will police allocate resources.

"This bill helps free up officer time to be redirected to responding to public safety issues and allows us to put officers where our residents need them the most: out on the street, working to reduce violence," he said.

Owners whose property ends up on the false alarm registry list need to get their security system fixed and inspected before they can be removed.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.