Mayor Scott signs bill targeting calls for false burglar alarms

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday signed a bill into law aimed at false burglar alarms.

The bill reduces the number of false alarms, from 15 to five, that police are required to respond to before the property is placed on the city's false alarm registry.

Scott said the law will police allocate resources.

"This bill helps free up officer time to be redirected to responding to public safety issues and allows us to put officers where our residents need them the most: out on the street, working to reduce violence," he said.

Owners whose property ends up on the false alarm registry list need to get their security system fixed and inspected before they can be removed.