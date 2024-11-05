Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Scott suggests race as factor in opposition to Harborplace redevelopment

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- One of the Facebook posts featured Gov. Wes Moore with a clown nose. Another showed three monkeys and sharp criticism of public financing for the redevelopment of Harborplace.

The monkey post came from the account of former City Council member Anthony J. Ambridge and appeared on a private Facebook group with 1,200 followers. The clown post, which described the state as a three-ring circus, appeared in the same group and was posted by a user identified as Rein Kreek. Both posts caused an uproar from people who said they were racist and aimed at Black leadership.

MCB Real Estate, a Black-run company led by P. David Bramble, plans to develop Harborplace. Both Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott have urged voters to support the project.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner

© 2024 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.