Mayor Scott suggests race as factor in opposition to Harborplace redevelopment

BALTIMORE -- One of the Facebook posts featured Gov. Wes Moore with a clown nose. Another showed three monkeys and sharp criticism of public financing for the redevelopment of Harborplace.

The monkey post came from the account of former City Council member Anthony J. Ambridge and appeared on a private Facebook group with 1,200 followers. The clown post, which described the state as a three-ring circus, appeared in the same group and was posted by a user identified as Rein Kreek. Both posts caused an uproar from people who said they were racist and aimed at Black leadership.

MCB Real Estate, a Black-run company led by P. David Bramble, plans to develop Harborplace. Both Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott have urged voters to support the project.

