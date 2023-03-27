Mayor Scott asks DPW to modify discharge permits to deny contaminated water into Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked the Department of Public Works to modify Clean Harbor's discharge permits that would deny contaminated wastewater from being sent from Ohio to the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Last week, local leaders were told to prepare to receive 675,000 gallons of wastewater, which will be pre-treated before being sent to the wastewater treatment plant in Dundalk.

JUST IN: Mayor Scott has asked DPW to modify Clean Harbor’s discharge permits so they cannot send contaminated wastewater from #EastPalestine to the Back River Treatment Plant. https://t.co/3BMtUHhIZ0 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) March 27, 2023

The wastewater is coming from East Palestine, Ohio where a train carrying toxic material derailed earlier this year.

The city-run facility, located in Baltimore County, has been under temporary state control due to compliance and permit issues. Last week, an explosion occurred on-site at a contractor building, but no one was injured.

"Last Friday, I publicly expressed grave concerns with Environmental and Industrial remediation contractor, Clean Harbors' request to dispose of pretreated wastewater from the Norfolk Southern Railroad derailment into the Baltimore City wastewater collection system, Mayor Scott said. "After legal review, the City's Law Department has determined that the Department of Public Works has the authority to modify discharge permits in an effort to 'safeguard Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTW) from interference, pass-through, or contamination of treatment by-products.'"

Mayor Scott said in a statement that there are other Clean Harbor facilities that "may be better positioned to dispose of the treated wastewater, and we urge them to explore those alternatives."

Baltimore City Council members passed a resolution Monday to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to stop contaminated wastewater from coming to Baltimore.

"Make no mistake, I stand against any efforts that could comprise the health and safety of our residents, and the environment," Mayor Scott said. "I extend my deepest sympathy to the East Palestine, Ohio community as they grapple with the effects of this devastating derailment on their community, but I must remain steadfast in my commitment to protect our residents – at all costs."