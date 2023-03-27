City Council passes resolution to ask EPA to stop contaminated water from coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council members passed a resolution to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to stop contaminated wastewater from coming to Baltimore.

The council joins several other elected leaders to ask the EPA for the same thing.

The wastewater is coming from East Palestine, Ohio where a train carrying toxic material derailed earlier this year.

City council member Zeke Cohen on Monday proposed the resolution to urge the EPA to reverse the decision to bring the 675,000 gallons of wastewater from Ohio to the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Cohen is worried Baltimore City's facilities can't handle this much contaminated water.

Last Friday, Baltimore City leaders learned Norfolk Southern, the company at the center of a massive train derailment in Ohio would be sending those gallons of pretreated wastewater to the Back River plant.

This announcement immediately drew concerns from the community, clean water advocates and elected leaders who do not want the water to be sent here.

"To me, it is unfair and frankly disrespectful to the mayor, to the city council, to our communities here," Cohen said. "This decision was made without our input."

The city-run facility has been under temporary state control due to compliance and permit issues. The site was rocked by an explosion at a contractor building this month, but no one was injured.

"Too many neighborhoods in Baltimore are already overburdened with pollution, we are at a tipping point for the health of the Chesapeake Bay, and our City's trust in the Back River facility's ability to process this water was shaken by the March 15 explosion," Cohen, who announced his campaign for Baltimore City Council President, said in a statement. "Under the Biden Administration, the EPA has rightfully committed itself to environmental justice. Now is their chance to prove that commitment by rescinding approval of this plan."

The EPA, however, ordered states this month to stop blocking contaminated waste from being sent to hazardous waste storage sites around the nation.

The agency already ordered Norfolk Southern to cover the costs of cleaning up from the Feb. 3 derailment that toppled 38 rail cars. No one was hurt, but concerns over a potential explosion led state and local officials to approve releasing and burning toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars and forced the evacuations of half the village.

A handful of politicians and states have sought to block shipments from East Palestine, the Associated Press reports, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who said he had stopped waste from the derailment from coming into his state.

Cohen joins a throng of local and state leaders speaking out against the federal agency's move. In Baltimore County, delegates Kathy Szeliga (R) and Ryan Nawrocki (R) issued a joint statement on Friday.

"As a member of the Environment and Transportation Committee, I have heard countless hours of testimony regarding the continual failures at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk," they said. "This treatment plant has a history of sewage overflows. They certainly should not be trusted to process toxic waste into Maryland's greatest natural resource."

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said he, too, was seeking immediate answers from the EPA, such as how it came around to the conclusion that they can assure the health and safety of Marylanders will not be put at risk.

"I've been in contact with them and local officials in Baltimore City and County," Van Hollen said. He said that no plan should be finalized until local leaders are able to get satisfactory answers.

Four weeks ago, the EPA briefly stopped contaminated waste from being removed from the area when concerns were raised about oversight of where it was being shipped to sites in Michigan and Texas. Hazardous waste sites in Ohio and Indiana also have received shipments in recent weeks.

In a bid to assure the public, the Maryland Department of the Environment said in a statement Friday that the level of contaminants in the water "are so low that the water is not considered to be hazardous waste."

Those contaminants "will be fully removed" during the treatment process, the agency said.