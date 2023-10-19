Mayland Muslim civil rights group to hold virtual teach-in on advocating for Palestinians

Mayland Muslim civil rights group to hold virtual teach-in on advocating for Palestinians

Mayland Muslim civil rights group to hold virtual teach-in on advocating for Palestinians

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations will hold a virtual teach-in for high school and college students advocating for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The objective of the teach-in is to help students learn how to protect themselves against harassment, particularly if they are targeted for supporting the rights of Palestinians, according to a CAIR press statement.

The teach-in will include addressing hate, bias and discrimination. Additionally, students will be taught how to respond to one-sided statements by school officials and university administration, per the press statement.

The teach-in will take place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at https://bit.ly/oct23palestine.