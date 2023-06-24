Maryland's lawmakers celebrate Pride Month by attending Baltimore Pride Parade

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's lawmakers celebrated Pride Month at the Baltimore Pride Parade on Saturday.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller shared pictures of herself alongside Gov Wes Moore who wore a rainbow sash, which declared him as a 2023 Baltimore Pride Grand Marshal.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski dropped by the parade, too, according to Towson University's Office of the President.

So proud to join @TowsonU faculty, staff, students & alumni at this year's Baltimore Pride Parade earlier today! pic.twitter.com/WATjOjw9OJ — TU's Office of the President (@TowsonUPrez) June 24, 2023

Social media posts show Olszewski donning an O's hat and holding up one of the T-shirts that representatives for Towson University were wearing to celebrate the day.

Meanwhile, Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen wore a pink dress shirt and waved a rainbow flag at the parade.

"There are few things in this world that make me happier than a good Pride Parade," he said in a tweet. "Love you Baltimore!!!"

Organizers projected that Baltimore Pride 2023 would bring together more than 100,000 people from across the region to celebrate the contributions of sexual and gender minorities to society.