Baltimore's DuClaw brewing acquired by New Jersey company, will move production

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing has been acquired by New Jersey brewery River Horse, the company said Thursday.

River Horse, based in Ewing, will expand its brewery's capacity to accommodate DuClaw's national distribution, the company said in a Facebook announcement.

The company said founder Dave Benfield "is thrilled to transition the production responsibilities to the team in Ewing, NJ so he can give 100% of his attention to the part of the business that he truly loves, products, strategy and sales," the company said.

Each brand would be managed separately, the company said, but they would share production capacity and certain distribution partnerships.

"The operations side of brewing is challenging, and at the end of the day I was spending too much of my time and energy chasing the latest mechanical, supply or logistical issue, and was taken away from driving the brand the way I wanted," Benfield said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear what the jobs impact would be from moving the beer's production out of the state. River Horse said it is currently seeking new team members for brewing, packaging or cellaring.

The company seems to expect a seamless transition, telling customers: "Don't expect to see too many changes though, you should be able to get your favorite River Horse and DuClaw beers at your local store and taverns without interruption."

The mid-sized brewery was founded 25 years ago, and has since expanded to taps in 21 states and across the globe, the company says.

It's just the latest news to rock Maryland's beer scene, with Flying Dog's acquisition last month by a New York Brewery, and the beloved Guinness Open Gate Brewery announcing the closure of its manufacturing facility in Baltimore County.