Owner of Guinness Open Gate Brewery closing manufacturing facility in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — Diageo's manufacturing facility in Halethorpe, Baltimore County is closing. Diageo, which owns Guinness, made the announcement Monday.

The company said the closure will not impact its popular taproom and restaurant also located in Halethorpe.

The London based parent company, Diageo, released a statement on the closure. "After careful consideration and analysis of our supply footprint, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our manufacturing facility in Relay, Maryland," Diageo said.

Customers who frequent the company's taproom and restaurant in Baltimore have not to worry, as Diageo says the closure of the manufacturing plant will not impact operations at the Open Gate Brewery.

"This decision will not impact our hospitality operations at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery taproom and restaurant. We have been part of the Baltimore community for many years and will continue to be active member through our work at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, contributing to local tourism and the economy, and supporting local charitable organizations.

The manufacturing facility, which has 108 employees, is slated to close by June. Diageo said they anticipate around 97 layoffs.