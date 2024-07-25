Maryland's Bay Bridge pier protection measures discussed in wake of Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- Maryland transportation leaders are discussing pier protection for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge months after a large container ship crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, which caused it to collapse.

The Bay Bridge, just like the Key Bridge, is considered "fracture critical," meaning if one major support fails, the whole structure could fall.

The Maryland Transportation Authority's Chesapeake Bay Bridge Reconstruction Advisory Group listed "Pier Protection System at the Bay Bridge" as a capital project during its July meeting.

It's still to be determined how the bridge will be protected, other than it will likely be some type of physical add-on.

"This is a very new project," said Melissa Williams, the MDTA Director of Planning and Program Development. "We're looking to do our best to expedite procurements and construction for this project. So, this is when I'm gonna have to say stay tuned, but we will move quickly."

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Reconstruction Advisory Group plans to have more concrete plans by its next meeting in October.

The bridge protections will take years to build and implement.

"It's about the procedures, the processes, and so on," a member of the board said. "All of that is being worked in as well."

Maryland drivers told WJZ that driving over large bridges, including the Bay Bridge, is nerve-wracking, especially after the Kay Bridge collapsed on March 26. The added protections may help calm some nerves.

"Apparently, the [Key Bridge] was safe as well until a boat hit it, and all of a sudden, the whole thing comes down," said Annapolis resident Stephanie Tinnivliglou. "You never really know."

Just this past Fourth of July holiday weekend, MDTA reported that more than 536,000 vehicles crossed the Bay Bridge.