Marylanders buy tickets ahead of multi-million Mega Million jackpot

BALTIMORE -- The Mega Million jackpot sits at an estimated $720 million Friday evening after no ticketholders matched all six numbers since April.

There have only been four other times in Mega Millions history the jackpot has reached that figure. All four times the rolls continued, according to the game company, which brought those jackpots past $1 billion.

The cash payout for July 21 drawing is estimated to be $370.5 million for the jackpot.

"It's one of the largest pots, so if I can get a little piece of it that would be great," Juandria Duncan said.

During the last Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, some came close to winning by matching five of the six numbers, including two Marylanders.

One winner had a ticket worth $1 million while a second person had a ticket that was worth $4 million.

The $4 million dollar winner purchased the ticket at Lobby Shop in Downtown Baltimore. The person spent an extra dollar on the "Megaplier," which quadrupled the winning ticket.

Earlier this week, the Powerball Jackpot was over $1 billion; the sixth largest in history.

A California resident won the jackpot, however, two Marylanders won smaller-tier prizes of $1 million.

While Mega Millions reports your chance of winning their jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, some hope the odds are in their favor.

"Just so I can take care of my family, take care of my loved ones, take care of my close friends," a man named Sean said.

If you win the Mega Millions Jackpot, you can either pick to be paid in installments or cash out with a one-time lump sum.