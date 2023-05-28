Maryland Zoo hosts 14th annual "Brew at the Zoo" event

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of people are enjoying the Memorial Day weekend with a sip at the Maryland Zoo.

The Zoo welcomed attendees to sample from 80 different beers, wines, and seltzers, with dozens of food vendors and fun merchandise also available for purchase.

"Brew at the Zoo not only gives us a unique way to engage with our community, but also allows us to raise much-needed funds for the animals," said Colleen Burch, a representative from the Maryland Zoo. "Every dollar earned from this event goes directly back into the zoo to support the care of our animals and our important conservation programs."

In addition to enjoying the variety of beverages and food, guests were treated to live performances from local musicians and unique animal demonstrations, including elephants engaging in watermelon smashing displays.

According to Burch, the event's proceeds have a significant impact on the Zoo's operations and conservation efforts. "It goes towards obviously feeding our animals, taking care of our animals, and we have some great conservation programs here as far as our Panamanian Golden frogs, penguins, our elephants," Burch said.

Tickets for the event cost $70 and are available for purchase online on the Zoo's website.

Given the enthusiasm seen from the attendees and the vibrant energy at the Zoo, the 14th Brew at the Zoo event promises to be another memorable year, reinforcing the integral relationship between the Maryland Zoo and its supportive community.